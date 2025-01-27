Stephen King calls The Monkey "batshit insane" ahead of its release

HQ

Just a few days ago, the first positive reactions from early screenings of Osgood Perkins' film started coming in. Now, Stephen King has given his stamp of approval to The Monkey, the new adaptation of his 1980 short story directed by Osgood Perkins, known for Longlegs.

The film, hitting theaters on February 21, 2025, tells the twisted tale of twin brothers and a cursed toy monkey that brings death every time its cymbals clash. As the brothers uncover the toy in their father's attic, they soon realize that whenever the monkey's cymbals are struck, someone nearby meets a gruesome end. Years later, the brothers reunite to finally destroy the cursed object, but it's not going to be an easy task.

In this case, King took to social media, calling the adaptation "batshit insane," and said that audiences have "never seen anything like it." Despite numerous changes from the original story, Perkins' mix of dark comedy, terror, and gore has earned a positive reaction from early screening. And now it has King's stamp of approval. With Stephen King's backing, could Osgood Perkins' film be the next big thing in horror?

Are you excited about the Monkey?