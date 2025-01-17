Stephen King believes the Oscars should be canceled

HQ

As devastating fires continue to wreak havoc in Los Angeles, claiming at least 25 lives and forcing over 100,000 evacuations, Stephen King has publicly expressed that the Oscars should not proceed this year. In a recent post on Bluesky, King argued that the ongoing tragedy makes the usual glitz and celebration inappropriate. The Academy has already postponed the announcement of nominations, moving it from January 17th to January 23rd, but many are left wondering if such measures go far enough. Could the sentiment expressed by King gain momentum, with more members of the Academy choosing to abstain from participating?

Do you agree with King—should the Oscars be canceled entirely?