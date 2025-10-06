Stephen King becomes most banned author in US

HQ

Most of us know Stephen King isn't exactly a stranger to controversy. Take Rage, for example: a story about a school shooting. It has been removed from schools for decades over fears it could inspire real-life incidents. Some of King's books have also been challenged because of his political comments. And now, he has "officially" become the author most often banned in US schools. We know this thanks to a new report from PEN America's "Banned in the USA," (via The Hollywood Reporter), which tracks more than 6,800 instances of books being temporarily or permanently pulled for the 2024-2025 school year. For Stephen King, his books were censored 206 times, according to PEN, with Carrie, for example, among the 87 of his works affected. What do you think about this? Of course, even with some federal pushback, book bans remain common in the Unites States, showing how heated the debate over access to literature has become. Banning books: good or bad?