Stephen King backs It: Welcome to Derry

When two creative minds like Stephen King and Andy Muschietti team up, it's no surprise that magic happens. After conquering the big screen with It, the duo is now setting their sights on the small screen with It: Welcome to Derry. But this time, Stephen King has taken a slightly more informal approach, we could say.

In a recent interview with Radio TU, Muschietti revealed that, despite King's legendary involvement, the process has been refreshingly informal. King gave his blessing for the prequel without hesitation after Muschietti pitched the idea to him directly. The director confessed that the novelist has been so impressed with their work that he now fully trusts them. Essentially, King has limited himself to approving everything. With a strong cast and high expectations, Welcome to Derry promises to explore the terrifying origins of Pennywise. And now it officially has Stephen King's seal of approval.

Do you think it will match the films' standards?