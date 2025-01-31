Stephen King and David Lynch: The advice the director gave to the author for Maximum Overdrive

HQ

Stephen King is known for his prolific writing career, but his attempt at directing a film, Maximum Overdrive (1986), has become a cult classic for all the wrong reasons. The movie, based on King's short story, Trucks, tells the story of machines coming to life and wreaking havoc on humans. However, its chaotic production was far from smooth, especially with King facing a language barrier with his Italian crew. One memorable moment of confusion occurred when King tried to grasp an essential filmmaking concept, the 180-degree rule, and sought advice from none other than David Lynch, who was shooting Blue Velvet nearby.

In a recent interview with The Kingcast, King shared the story of how Lynch, ever the enigmatic figure, attempted to explain the crucial camera technique to him. The 180-degree rule, a staple of filmmaking, ensures that the audience can always track the spatial relationships between characters. However, King was unfamiliar with the rule, and when Lynch tried to break it down for him, it didn't quite go as planned. The conversation left King more puzzled than before, and Lynch, in his usual cryptic way, simply told him to shoot it his way. The result? A wonderfully messy movie in the best sense, as only a Stephen King-directed film could be.

For those unfamiliar with Maximum Overdrive, the film centers around a bizarre event where a comet passing by Earth causes machines, including trucks, vending machines, and even ATMs, to gain consciousness and turn against humans. The film's absurd premise is matched by over-the-top performances and high-energy action, with much of the story taking place at a truck stop, where survivors try to outwit the malevolent machines. Despite being critically panned upon release, Maximum Overdrive has gained a dedicated following, with fans enjoying its campy charm and unforgettable soundtrack by AC/DC. It's a film that doesn't take itself seriously, but that's part of its appeal.

Although Maximum Overdrive remains an oddball entry in King's filming career, it has found a place in the hearts of fans who embrace its wildness. The film may have faltered in technical terms, but its energy, fueled by King's over-the-top vision and Lynch's baffling advice, continues to captivate audiences. It's fascinating to think about the two legends, each with their unique artistic approach, trying to bridge the gap between horror and filmmaking theory. What did you think of Maximum Overdrive?