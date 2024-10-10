Stephen Graham will return for the Peaky Blinders movie

While the BBC and Netflix have not actually made announcements in regard to the full cast returning for the Peaky Blinders film that is currently shooting in the UK, with Cillian Murphy back as Tommy Shelby, and Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth making their Peaky Blinders debut, we all but assumed that many of the original cast would be appearing too.

While he didn't have a massive role in the TV series, it has now been affirmed that Stephen Graham will be returning to the world of Peaky Blinders for this feature-length conclusion. Graham will seemingly be back as the character of Hayden Stagg, something he noted during an appearance at the London Film Festival.

Speaking with Deadline, Graham stated that he is "looking forward to seeing the lads again", when talking about his Peaky Blinders commitment.

Otherwise, Graham will be appearing in the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere and in the Disney+ drama series written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, a project known as A Thousand Blows.