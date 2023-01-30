Stephen Dorff: "Black Adam is worthless garbage"

It's become a bit of a tradition to hear Blade actor Stephen Dorff bitch about Marvel and their movies at least once a year, and now it's happened again. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, he repeats the acidic comments from last year when he criticised Black Widow, likening it to trash. But he wasn't content with that, he also took the opportunity to give a swipe at the latest DC film Black Adam, which he called embarrassing garbage.

"All this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they're making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs]. And nobody's going to remember them. Nobody's remembering 'Black Adam' at the end of the day. I didn't even see that movie, it looked so bad."

Dorff also went on to comment on the upcoming Blade remake.

"Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway. How's that PG 'Blade' movie going for you, that can't get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There's no Steve Norrington out there."

What do you think, does Dorff have a point in what he's saying?