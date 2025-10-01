Stephen Curry will play with brother Seth Curry for the first time in their careers

HQ

Seth Curry, younger brother of Stephen Curry, will join Golden State Warriors this upcoming season, and the two will play together for the first time in their careers. While still unannounced by the franchises, several different outlets reported on Tuesday that Seth Curry had agreed a one-year deal with the Warriors, coming in from the Charlotte Hornets.

Unlike Stephen Curry (37 years old), who has been the Golden State Warriors icon since 2009, winning four NBA championships, as well as becoming MVP twice, Seth Curry (35-years-old) has played for nine different NBA teams (Warriors would be his tenth team) as well as two NBA-G teams.

From the Memphis Grizzlies to Cleveland Cavaliers, to Philadelphia 76ers to Brooklyn Nets, and the team where he spent the most seasons, Dallas Mavericks, Curry has failed to root in one team, despite his qualities (seventh in three-point field goal percentage in NBA history, second among active players, behind Luke Kennard and ahead of Stephen by only one tenth). Last year, he was the player with better accuracy in thee-pointers, 45.6% of attempts beyond the arc, but he averaged 6.5 points in only 14 starts (68 games in total) for the Hornets.

As Reuters reports, in order to join the Golden State Warriors, Seth would need a prorated deal so that the team stays within the salary-cap rules.