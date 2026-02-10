Stephen Curry will miss All-Star Game on Sunday: His 12th pick in 17 seasons

HQ

The traditional NBA All-Star Game takes place this Sunday, February 15, celebrating its 75th edition with yet another change in the format, to make up for the big criticism last year. The fans (50% of the voters), current players (25%), and journalists (25%) picked the best players from the Eastern and Western Conferences, with Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors among the top 5 in the West, in his 12th pick as All-Star.

Stephen Curry (who produced the movie animated movie GOAT, in theatres this week), has not played since January 30 due to knee injury, and will miss Sunday's match, as well as his upcoming compromises (matches against Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs this week). Curry said to ESPN that it is still painful, and "if I come back too early, it could flare up".

However, as reported by Reuters, Curry is averaging 27.2 points per game, the fifth-highest per game total of his 17-year career, despite having missed 14 games this season.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will use a partial Team USA vs. Team World approach, with three teams (two of American players and one with international players) in a round robin with 12-minute matches. For the first time since 2004, LeBron James was not picked as a starter in the original vote, but was later picked as a reserve. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was picked as starter but will miss the All-Star match due to abdomen injury.