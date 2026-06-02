Stephen Curry signs lucrative 10-year deal with Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning

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Stephen Curry, who remains one of the most popular NBA players, still active at 38, has signed a new endorsement deal with a Chinese sportswear company, Li-Ning, from which he will earn $1.190 billion over the next ten years.

Curry described it as "bigger than a shoe deal, bigger than a signature series, this is the partnership of a lifetime in a video", and will help him open Curry Brand stores in China and the US. The best shooter of all-time in NBA follows other athletes like Dwayne Wade and Jimmy Butler, who also partnered with Li-Ning, while Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving have partnered with Anta, in a rise of Chinese brands who are willing to pay more and offer cheaper goods

To put it into perspective, according to DrGuru, during Curry's previous 12-year deal, with the American company Under Armour, which ended last year, Curry earned $300 million.