Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 points in NBA, the 26th player to achieve it

HQ

Stephen Curry has become the 26th player in NBA history to surpass 25,000 career points. Curry, point guard for Golden State Warriors since 2009 and four times NBA champion, managed to reach the number in a 115-110 victory over Detroit Pistons, scoring 32 points in 33 minutes, and adding four more three-pointers to his incredible tally.

Curry has now scored 25,017 points in his career, the 26 player overall with more points in NBA history, and fourth with active players. The top scorer of all time is LeBron James (41,924). However, this is only counting regular season.

Last week, LeBron James became the first NBA player to score over 50,000 points, adding regular season and play-offs. If we were to follow that rule (adding regular season and play-offs), Stephen Curry would actually be 21th overall, with 28,983 points. However, NBA tends to leave play-offs aside when doing this sort of stats -after all, it's not fair to compare the number of points during regular season, when all teams play the same amount of games, to the play-offs.

Thus, when we say that Stephen Curry is the first NBA player to score over 4,000 three-pointers in NBA history, it will also be only to regular season. That will likely happen this week: Curry has now scored 3,993 3-pointers in all of his career, (much) more than anyone: the second is James Harden with 3,112. LeBron James is seventh with "only" 2,542 3-pointers. And again, that's only counting regular season.