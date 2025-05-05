Stephen Curry leads Warriors to NBA semi-finals: all teams and calendar

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
NBA playoffs are over, and Conference Semi-finals have already started, following the same format: a round of best of seven games, starting between May 5 and ending May 19 at the furthest.
Four teams remain on each conference. In the East, there was little surprise: the top four teams of the regular season survived the playoffs, including defending champions Boston Celtics. In the West, the failure of Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron and Doncic allowed the Minnesota TimberWolves (6th) to qualify, while Golden State Warriors, who reached the seventh game against Houston Rockets (winning 4-3) is the only team qualified from the play-ins.