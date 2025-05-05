Stephen Curry leads Warriors to NBA semi-finals: all teams and calendar

HQ

NBA playoffs are over, and Conference Semi-finals have already started, following the same format: a round of best of seven games, starting between May 5 and ending May 19 at the furthest.

Four teams remain on each conference. In the East, there was little surprise: the top four teams of the regular season survived the playoffs, including defending champions Boston Celtics. In the West, the failure of Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron and Doncic allowed the Minnesota TimberWolves (6th) to qualify, while Golden State Warriors, who reached the seventh game against Houston Rockets (winning 4-3) is the only team qualified from the play-ins.

NBA semi-finals 2025 games:

East Conference



Cleveland Cavaliers (1) vs. Indiana Pacers (4) - Pacers already wins 1-0



Boston Celtics (2) vs. New York Knicks (3) - First match at 00:01 BST of Tuesday, May 6



West Conference



Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. Denver Nuggests (4) - First match at 02:30 BST of Tuesday, May 6



Minnesota Timberwolves (6) vs. Golden State Warriors (7) - First match at 02:30 BST of Wednesday, May 7

