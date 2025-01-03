Stephen Curry and LeBron James proved today why they are NBA legends with crazy numbers

HQ

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two NBA veterans who, sometimes, are criticised because they're not what they used to be. LeBron James, who turned 40 last week, is naturally showing some signs of exaustion, while Stephen Curry, who turns 37 in March, has had a weak streak recently: he only scored 11 points and 3 out of 11 three pointers in the Warriors defeat against Cleveland Cavaliers on December 31st.

However, today's fixtures, on Friday January 3rd, have shown non-believes why they are such basketball legends. Los Angeles Lakers beat Portland Trail Blazers 114-106, while Golden State Warriors won Philadelphia 76ers 139-105, with James and Curry as undisputed stars.

In Los Angeles, James raised considerably his average this season of 23.5 points, by scoring 15 out of 25 field shots, 38 points in total! He has tied Michael Jordan for the most games scoring over 30 points, 562... and he could go on for years.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry achieved a new landmark in his career: for the first time, he scored 8 out of 8 three pointers, a career best. Curry, who is the top three-point scorer of all time, over 3,500, had never scored over 6 three pointers without missing one in a game, scoring 30 points. And his talent didn't end there: he also made 10 assists.

In total, this was the 296th game in Curry's career with over 30 points. Both legends were instrumental in their teams' victories, even if the season has been rocky for both: Los Angeles Lakers are sixth in the West Conference (19/14) and Golden State Warriors are tenth (17/16).