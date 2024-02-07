Stephen Amell wants to play Green Arrow in James Gunn's new DC universe

HQ

Stephen Amell has been playing the role of the Green Arrow for almost a decade and it's been going well. It's not exactly a blockbuster but the series has its fans. But as with everything else, everything comes to an end and he has actually already dropped out once, so the question many people are asking now is, what will Stephen do when the gig is over? Maybe there is an answer to that already now.

At Mega Con in Orlando, he was asked if he would consider continuing to portray Green Arrow but in James Gunn's DC universe instead. Things are happening there because as the DCEU film timeline officially comes to an end, Gunn's own universe is approaching with Creature Commandos as the first production to premiere this year, but he is also preparing his Superman: Legacy, which in turn will premiere in 2025.

The answer to the question wasn't crystal clear, but it ended on a positive note for those who want to continue seeing Amell in the role of Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow. This is what he said at Mega Con, in an interview with CBR about his possible interest: "Can we see one minute of film first? Yeah, I'd do it."

Of course, it is not up to him to decide. Gunn must want him there too, and that doesn't seem to be as obvious. When James and Peter Safran announced their plans for the DC universe, he was not included. At least not in "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters." There may of course be a plan to throw in the dart at a later stage, but even if that were to happen, it is unlikely that he would be played by Amell. Unless you choose to further complicate things and merge the "Arrowverse" with DC's multiverse and stranger things have happened.

We'll just have to wait and see what James thinks about it all, but Amell seems to have the door open.

What do you think, would you like to see Green Arrow in Gunn's DC universe, or is the multiverse enough for now?