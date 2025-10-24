Stephen A. Smith links NBA gambling arrests to Trump's revenge agenda: "He's coming"

HQ

The recent arrests of NBA stars and coaches over alleged insider betting and mob-backed poker schemes have sparked bold claims from ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who now says President Donald Trump is using the legal actions as part of a broader "revenge agenda."

Smith reacted to Thursday's arrests: 30 individuals in total, including Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones, and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, warning that this could just be the beginning. "This is just the tip of the iceberg. Everybody better brace themselves, because he's coming," Smith said.

The indictments cover two major schemes. Rozier allegedly traded insider information to profit from sports betting, even faking an injury to manipulate outcomes. Other former NBA players, including Jontay Porter and Damon Jones, are suspected of similar activities, with authorities examining seven games between March 2023 and March 2024.

Separately, we also got the news that Billups and Jones were allegedly used as celebrity lures by three of New York's Mafia families (the Bonanno, Genovese, and Gambino) to draw victims into rigged poker games. These operations reportedly defrauded players of up to $7 million using marked cards, special contact lenses, and even X-ray tables. When victims resisted payment, prosecutors allege the criminals employed intimidation and violence.

The NBA has placed Rozier and Billups on immediate leave and emphasized its commitment to integrity. "We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority," the league stated.

The arrests have also reignited debate over the relationship between professional sports, betting, and politics. Smith's comments drew immediate pushback from FBI Director Kash Patel, who called the notion that Trump orchestrated the arrests "the dumbest thing I've ever heard from anyone in modern history."

With federal courts expected to see a steady stream of defendants over the coming weeks, the NBA and its players face a defining moment, while Smith's warning keeps speculation about Trump's "revenge agenda" in sports very much alive.