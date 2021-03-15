Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Stellaris

Stellaris: Nemesis expansion PC release date confirmed

Console players on the other hand will get Lithoids Species Pack.

PC players of the sci-fi strategy game Stellaris is getting the next expansion "Nemesis" very soon, as publisher Paradox Interactive just revealed its release date.

Stellaris: Nemesis will launch on PC on April 15, and it'll bring some exciting new content. According to the official description on Steam, players will take an important role and get to decide the fate of "a destabilizing galaxy". There will be "new espionage tools, a path to power as the Galactic Custodian to combat endgame crises - or the Menace option to BECOME the endgame crisis - Nemesis gives you the most powerful tools ever available in Stellaris".

"Ultimately you will have to make the choice between chaos or control, to take charge of a galaxy spiralling into crisis. Will you find a way to take power through diplomacy or subterfuge, or will you watch the stars go out one by one?"

Stellaris: Nemesis will be available on Steam, GOG, and the Microsoft Store.

As to the console players, the Lithoids Species Pack will roll out on March 25, bringing a new voice pack, 16 new portraits, new ship models and some unique mechanics for Lithoid Empires. Check the trailer below.

