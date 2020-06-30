Stellaris: Galaxy Command lands on iOS and Android

You're watching Advertisements

Stellaris is a very entertaining sci-fi strategy game and it has been out on PC since 2016 (and console since last year), and now a mobile spin-off has just been released on iOS and Android devices. Stellaris: Galaxy Command offers a number of systems similar to those from the main game, however, it also includes a persistent universe that players will work together to rebuild after a devastating war, with everyone taking charge of their own orbital space station, making alliances, and building their fleets.