news
Stellaris: Galaxy Command

Stellaris: Galaxy Command lands on iOS and Android

The sci-fi strategy series has gone mobile, and you can download the game right now.

Stellaris is a very entertaining sci-fi strategy game and it has been out on PC since 2016 (and console since last year), and now a mobile spin-off has just been released on iOS and Android devices. Stellaris: Galaxy Command offers a number of systems similar to those from the main game, however, it also includes a persistent universe that players will work together to rebuild after a devastating war, with everyone taking charge of their own orbital space station, making alliances, and building their fleets.

