news
Stellaris

Stellaris expands with Shadows of the Shroud this September

Paradox's beloved grand strategy title Stellaris is set to expand once again.

HQ

Paradox's popular 4X strategy game Stellaris will receive new downloadable content on September 22. The expansion is titled Shadows of the Shroud, and this time the focus is on the psionic path, which Paradox has completely reworked with new features. Here's how the developers describe it on Steam:

"The Psionic Plane is vast and full of perils. Shadows of the Shroud is the ultimate expansion for those who seek to master the unknown behind the veil, offering a complete overhaul of the Psionic Ascension Path. Moral actions, patron allegiances, and the ever-present risk of total annihilation will now shape your connection to the entities that live on the other side."

The expansion will also be included in the game's ninth season pass, which features Biogenesis, Stargazer, and Infernals.

Although the most recent 4.0 update wasn't universally well-received due to bugs and technical issues, Paradox is pressing forward with its steady stream of content for Stellaris. Fans can already check out the official trailer for Shadows of the Shroud below.

HQ
Stellaris

