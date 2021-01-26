Stellaris: Console Edition's MegaCorp expansion is now available

You're watching Advertisements

The latest expansion for Stellaris: Console Edition is now available in the MegaCorp expansion. As part of the third expansion pass for the strategy title, MegaCorp will task players with making a name for themselves through corporate authority and branch offices. This DLC gives players the opportunity to control the free market to build a booming economy, as capitalism becomes the traditional ideals of your alien race.

The MegaCorp expansion includes: Corporate Culture, a new style of civics designed to help you build a financial powerhouse. The opportunity to build a City World - a city that is too big to fail and spans several planets. The opening of the Galactic Slave Market where you can choose to free or profit from its victims. As well as three new advisors and four new music tracks.

There are also several other new features coming such as more megastructures, Caravaneer Fleets and several new Ascension perks. Essentially, MegaCorp is offering a whole variety of new ways to explore Stellaris: Console Edition.

To join in on the action, you can make sure to snag yourself a copy on Xbox One and PS4 today for £15.99 / 19.99 Euros. Be sure to check out the release trailer for the expansion below.