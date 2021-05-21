Stellaris: Console Edition to get Expansion Pass four and the Federations DLC on June 17

You're watching Advertisements

During the PDXCON celebrations, it was announced that the galactic strategy game Stellaris will in fact be getting its fourth expansion pass for the console versions on June 17. This pass will also be bringing the Federations DLC on the same day, a DLC that became available to the PC version of the game last year.

Federations is a DLC that is based around diplomacy and further expanding your dominion over the galaxy without the need for warfare. It'll bring a whole range of new ways to exact your will on the galaxy by influencing, manipulating, or dominating those who stand in your way without firing a shot.

The Federations DLC is also bringing an Origins system to give your civilization deeper roots, as well as a galactic senate that will allow empires to vote on agendas. Needless to say, you can use your new diplomatic tactics to sway the senate in your favour.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Expansion Pass four below.

For more Stellaris content, be sure to check out our interview with Stellaris developers Stephen Muray and Aziz Faghihinejad below.

You're watching Advertisements