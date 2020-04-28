Stellaris: Console Edition gets second expansion pass in May

Are you a fan of sci-fi strategy sim Stellaris? Is PlayStation 4 or Xbox One your preferred gaming platform? If so, you can look forward to Stellaris: Console Edition's second expansion pass which is set to release on May 12 with a price tag of £19.99, kicking off with the "Synthetic Dawn Story Pack". The expansion pass will bring "new constructions, cosmetics, weapons, stories and more" and if you're interested in the specifics, take a look at the full list and the new trailer below;

Synthetic Dawn Story Pack: provides an all-new way for players to establish their empire across the stars, starting the game as a Machine Empire -- a society made up entirely of robots. Unique game features and event chains will allow the machines to expand as a robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led network that grows to galactic dominance. Launches May 12, 2020.

Apocalypse Expansion: Redefine stellar warfare with a host of new offensive and defensive options. Destroy entire worlds with terrifying new planet-killer weapons, fight against (or alongside) ruthless space pirates, and maybe discover a few non-violent game features as well. Launches in 2020.

Humanoids Species Pack: Features a selection of new portraits and ship models for players who wish to forge their path among the stars as the irrepressible human race - or at least as a species that resembles humans to some degree. Launches in 2020.