Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Stellaris: Console Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition gets second expansion pass in May

Paradox Interactive announced the release date for the second expansion pass to hit Stellaris on consoles.

Are you a fan of sci-fi strategy sim Stellaris? Is PlayStation 4 or Xbox One your preferred gaming platform? If so, you can look forward to Stellaris: Console Edition's second expansion pass which is set to release on May 12 with a price tag of £19.99, kicking off with the "Synthetic Dawn Story Pack". The expansion pass will bring "new constructions, cosmetics, weapons, stories and more" and if you're interested in the specifics, take a look at the full list and the new trailer below;

Synthetic Dawn Story Pack: provides an all-new way for players to establish their empire across the stars, starting the game as a Machine Empire -- a society made up entirely of robots. Unique game features and event chains will allow the machines to expand as a robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led network that grows to galactic dominance. Launches May 12, 2020.

Apocalypse Expansion: Redefine stellar warfare with a host of new offensive and defensive options. Destroy entire worlds with terrifying new planet-killer weapons, fight against (or alongside) ruthless space pirates, and maybe discover a few non-violent game features as well. Launches in 2020.

Humanoids Species Pack: Features a selection of new portraits and ship models for players who wish to forge their path among the stars as the irrepressible human race - or at least as a species that resembles humans to some degree. Launches in 2020.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Stellaris: Console Edition

Related texts

Stellaris: Console EditionScore

Stellaris: Console Edition
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"This is not your typical console strategy experience, rather it's something you can really sink your teeth into."



Loading next content