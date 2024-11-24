Stellar Blade's Nier DLC shows Eve is sick of pervs

HQ

It's safe to say that since the first few images of Stellar Blade came out, one of the main selling points of Shift-Up's action title has been the protagonist Eve. It's something that the developer has leaned into a lot, especially with the release of the Nier crossover DLC.

These cosmetics give Eve a few different looks, but when you're zooming around her with the camera, it's best to keep it PG, alright, as Eve will otherwise kick the camera away with an annoyed grunt.

It's a nod to Nier: Replicant, which also saw a similar reaction from the character Kaine when players tried to perv on her. It's one of the only additional features outside of the cosmetics, which plenty of people are still buying up to customise Eve in their games.