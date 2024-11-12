Stellar Blade's Nier: Automata's crossover debuts next week

HQ

We were promised that Stellar Blade's Nier: Automata collaboration would arrive before the year's end and that is exactly what will be happening. The crossover will arrive as part of an update next week, on November 20, and with it also bringing the Photo Mode, new costumes, and a few quality-of-life changes.

As revealed in a PlayStation Blog article, we're told that the Nier collaboration will include the addition of a new strange character called Emil that will present a shop where players can acquire 11 unique items that intertwine both games.

In terms of the Photo Mode, all that has been added is that it will offer "meticulous camera work and various filters allow you to create unique looks."

Otherwise, the four new costumes will allow you to further customise Eve, and if you want to use the new Symbol of Legacy accessory, this will transform Eve into a fusion state when she enters Tachy Mode.

As per the quality-of-life additions, this will include proper lip-sync support for French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish, and there will also be a new turntable feature to find in the camp that enables you to pick and listen to whichever song you so chose. There are also plans to improve auto-targeting on insta-kill skills, as well as providing a way to completely remove Eve's ponytail should you want.

Again, all of this will be available on November 20 when the next Stellar Blade update debuts.