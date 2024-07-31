English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade's latest minor update boosts players by 40%

Shift-Up's action title has added some summer outfits for EVE and it seems players have been flocking to the game in droves.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Controversy and marketing campaign decisions aside, Stellar Blade's first big-budget game from Korea's Shift-Up was a very solid proposition, with a great combat system and a fluid, attractive design. But with no replayability, you'd think it would be hard to sustain that initial impact for long. As it turns out, it just needed a little push to bring it back to popularity.

Stellar Blade's Summer Update offers no new game modes (or the promised photo mode), but it does offer a new location for the current hot climate and new outfits for Eve. These small additions have served to increase the current player base by up to 40.14% these days.

Eve's new swimming costumes don't offer anything more than a new look for the character, but it seems the studio knows its audience very well and has given them just what they asked for.

Stellar Blade Summer Update Patch Notes



  • A small, limited-time summer holiday zone has been added to the Great Desert Oasis. Give EVE a little break.

  • Limited time summer background music in the Great Desert Oasis. You can still listen to previous Oasis soundtracks at the base camp.

  • New object interaction with the deckchair.

  • Added two new outfits and a new accessory, which can be obtained from Clyde's shop in the Oasis.

  • Fixed issue with hair colour change not being applied in the Boss Challenge preset.

  • Other bugs have been fixed.

Have you played Stellar Blade? Will you be returning with the summer update?

Stellar Blade

Thanks, Truetrophies.

Related texts

0
Stellar BladeScore

Stellar Blade
REVIEW. Written by Palle Havshøi-Jensen

Stellar Blade from South Korean Shift Up is a surprisingly exciting acquaintance of a type we don't see very often anymore. Read here how the game performs.



Loading next content