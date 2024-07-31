Stellar Blade's latest minor update boosts players by 40%

HQ

Controversy and marketing campaign decisions aside, Stellar Blade's first big-budget game from Korea's Shift-Up was a very solid proposition, with a great combat system and a fluid, attractive design. But with no replayability, you'd think it would be hard to sustain that initial impact for long. As it turns out, it just needed a little push to bring it back to popularity.

Stellar Blade's Summer Update offers no new game modes (or the promised photo mode), but it does offer a new location for the current hot climate and new outfits for Eve. These small additions have served to increase the current player base by up to 40.14% these days.

Eve's new swimming costumes don't offer anything more than a new look for the character, but it seems the studio knows its audience very well and has given them just what they asked for.

Stellar Blade Summer Update Patch Notes



A small, limited-time summer holiday zone has been added to the Great Desert Oasis. Give EVE a little break.



Limited time summer background music in the Great Desert Oasis. You can still listen to previous Oasis soundtracks at the base camp.



New object interaction with the deckchair.



Added two new outfits and a new accessory, which can be obtained from Clyde's shop in the Oasis.



Fixed issue with hair colour change not being applied in the Boss Challenge preset.



Other bugs have been fixed.



Have you played Stellar Blade? Will you be returning with the summer update?

