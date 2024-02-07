Stellar Blade's director is proud of the NieR comparisons

HQ

Stellar Blade is a game that a lot of people have had their eye on, largely because it seems to evoke similarities with other acclaimed action games such as NieR: Automata, Bayonetta, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Speaking with GamesRadar, director Hyung-Tae Kim spoke a bit more about the influences, and how he's happy people have been referring to the game as "Korean NieR."

"NieR was very important for inspiration when it came to developing our games," he said. "It's a wonderful title that we've been inspired by, and the director, Yoko Taro, I'm also a big fan of his script. I'm a big fan of Yoko Taro."

Kim also spoke about the visual style, which is influenced by Black Desert Online. "Because we are a Korean developer, we can't deny the fact that we were influenced by that Korean style. But at the same time, we try to always find our own style somewhere between realism and a more deformed style of characters. And in the process, we always try hard to find our own unique charm," he said.

Stellar Blade launches for PS5 on the 26th of April 2024.