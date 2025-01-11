Stellar Blade's developer gives entire team PS5 Pros, $3.4k bonus

HQ

Shift-Up, the studio that released one of last year's surprise hits in Stellar Blade, has gifted all of its employees a PS5 Pro and 5 million Korean Won. Looking at exchange rates, 5 million won is worth around $3.4k, £2.7k, or 3.3k Euros. So, not everyone has been made a millionaire, but it's more than a tidy bonus to finish up the year.

Speaking to Korean site N News, a Shift-Up official said "the plus and bonus payments are for the purpose of encouraging talent." As of the third quarter of last year, 311 people were working at the developer, meaning a lot of money and consoles were given out.

Stellar Blade has proven to be a massive success for Shift-Up, especially as their debut console-exclusive game. With fast-paced action and a protagonist that has been talked about and gawped at enough already, it's clear why Stellar Blade proved to be successful, and surely Shift-Up will follow this pattern with its future titles.