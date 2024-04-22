Stellar Blade will launch 'uncensored' in all countries

HQ

On occasion, a game that might draw a bit of controversy because of some of its content might have that content taken out or changed in order to fit certain guidelines. Fans of Stellar Blade will be pleased to hear that's not happening with the upcoming action game.

Stellar Blade has drawn a lot of attention over the look of the game's protagonist, Eve. Some have celebrated the look of the character, while others see it as a return to a bygone era of gaming. Either way, ShiftUp's game is proving popular, and even if its combat, story, and worldbuilding are great, none of these factors have drawn half as many eyes as Eve.

There were fears, considering that there's even a skin suit in the game which doesn't leave much to the imagination, that Stellar Blade might be censored in some regions, but as per a tweet from the Stellar Blade Twitter account, it seems everyone is getting the same version.