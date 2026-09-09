Stellar Blade will get physical edition on Switch 2 (no GKC) and Bayonetta costumes

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Stellar Blade received a date for the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2 during the Nintendo Direct presentation: November 5. The action game by Shift Up, which is getting a sequel with a new protagonist, launched on PS5 and PC in 2024, published by Sony, but for the Switch 2 edition, the Korean studio is taking care of the release.

And... surprise: Shift Up has outdone many big studios by confirming that Stellar Blade will get a physical edition on Switch 2, and the full game will be included in the cartridge: no Game Key Card. Granted, Stellar Blade is not a massive game, but it still seems to be a very ambitious port, targeting 60 frames per second with DLSS.

What is more, it will come with the Complete Edition, which includes all DLC, including the NieR:Automata and GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE expansions, as well as some extra skins and items as a bonus. And, as a surprise, four skins based on Bayonetta (which will also arrive to PS5 and PC as a free update on November 5).