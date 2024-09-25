Stellar Blade will get a NieR Automata crossover and new content later this year

HQ

Stellar Blade launched on PS5 last April and became a big success, despite some criticism aimed at the apparent lack of originality of the game, drawing heavy inspiration from games like PlatinumGames' NieR Automata.

Now, in an unexpected turn of events, the world of NieR Automata is coming to Stellar Blade, as part of a future update coming this year.

This collaboration between korean game studio Shift-Up and Square Enix, owners of the franchise created by YokoTaro, will see Eve transformed into 2B in a new level. It will be a free update.

The future updgrade will also bring a Photo Mode, with lots of filters and expressions. The original soundtrack will be released on streaming platforms today.

The release date for the update hasn't been confirmed. The game is currently only available on PS5, but a PC version is probably coming soon, according to Shift-Up.