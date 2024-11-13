Stellar Blade to launch on PC in 2025

HQ

One of the surprise hits of 2024 has to be Stellar Blade. The action game might have charmed a lot of people immediately from its first trailers, but the game sold even better than expected, with more than a million copies being achieved shortly after its PS5 launch.

Now, in an investors Q&A (via Inven KR & transcribed by GamingBolt), developer Shift-Up reveals it has high hopes for the upcoming PC launch of the game. Based on the trend of AAA titles like Black Myth: Wukong seeing huge sales on Steam, Shift-Up says it expects to "see more success on PC than consoles."

We can imagine that the PC release of Stellar Blade will do quite well. It'll include all the updates released so far, we can imagine, including the recently released photo mode. Whether it will attract Black Myth: Wukong numbers is unknown, but we'll only know when the game drops.