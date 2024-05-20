Stellar Blade teases an update for this week

HQ

Ahead of its launch, Stellar Blade was one of the most talked-about games we've seen so far this year, and under a month after releasing, the Twitter/X account for the game is teasing an update for this week.

The cryptic tease doesn't give anything away, only informing us that we need to get ready for the week ahead. Fans have been speculating ever since the post went live last Friday, with some pointing to a potential DLC announcement, boss rush mode, or something else entirely.

There are those that are still calling for the game to be 'uncensored' following some changes to Eve's outfits that showed slightly less skin. The less said about that is probably for the better.