Stellar Blade social media account hacked by crypto scammers

HQ

Stellar Blade fans seem to be simple people. They see protagonist Eve in a skimpy outfit and click like. Crypto scammers that have taken over the game's official Twitter/X account also are hoping users will click the dodgy links they've been putting in posts for the past week or so.

This severe hack was confirmed by Stellar Blade's director Hyung-Tae Kim, who urged fans not to click on any links advertising cryptocurrencies and fake rewards. "Please be advised that this website is not affiliated with Stellar Blade in any way, and we have never issued any cryptocurrency. We sincerely urge everyone to exercise caution and avoid becoming a victim of this scam. Should any further issues arise, we will notify you immediately," he wrote.

Trying to look up Stellar Blade's account on X/Twitter yields little results, so it appears that the social media platform has become aware of the hack and is actively preventing more posts from reaching all of its nearly 200k followers. Shift Up hasn't yet confirmed it has got the account back, though, meaning you should still keep your eyes peeled for more than just thirsty fanart from the account.