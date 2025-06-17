English
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade sequel will have a better plot than the original game

Because all Stellar Blade fans are really playing just for the plot.

It's pretty clear from a look at the game's cover art or some screenshots why the majority of people playing Stellar Blade are sticking around, and let me tell you it's not for the post-apocalyptic story about titillating androids trying to retake Earth from evil beasties.

However, in an interview with Korean site This is Game (thanks, GamesRadar), Stellar Blade's game director Kim Hyung-tae confirms that he wanted the plot to be more of a factor in the original game, and has high hopes for the narrative in the sequel.

In the interview, Hyung-tae confirms that in the development of the original Stellar Blade, both time and budget constraints led to cutscenes being cut down, and the story therefore wasn't as big of a factor as it could've been.

For the sequel, the game director promises we'll see a more serious plot, with more cutscenes and proper explanations to some mysteries left unsolved. The sequel to Stellar Blade is in development, and set to be released before 2027.

Stellar Blade

