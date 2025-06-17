Stellar Blade sequel will have a better plot than the original game

HQ

It's pretty clear from a look at the game's cover art or some screenshots why the majority of people playing Stellar Blade are sticking around, and let me tell you it's not for the post-apocalyptic story about titillating androids trying to retake Earth from evil beasties.

However, in an interview with Korean site This is Game (thanks, GamesRadar), Stellar Blade's game director Kim Hyung-tae confirms that he wanted the plot to be more of a factor in the original game, and has high hopes for the narrative in the sequel.

In the interview, Hyung-tae confirms that in the development of the original Stellar Blade, both time and budget constraints led to cutscenes being cut down, and the story therefore wasn't as big of a factor as it could've been.

For the sequel, the game director promises we'll see a more serious plot, with more cutscenes and proper explanations to some mysteries left unsolved. The sequel to Stellar Blade is in development, and set to be released before 2027.