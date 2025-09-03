Stellar Blade sequel confirmed to be in active development

HQ

The developer behind Stellar Blade has confirmed a sequel is in active development, with plans to expand the universe and enhance the gameplay of the original title.

Releasing in 2024, Stellar Blade proved to be a huge success for developer Shift Up. Since then, employees have been discussing a sequel and yet in a new financial report (as translated by Genki_JPN on X/Twitter), we see that work is properly beginning on this sequel.

"We are actively pursuing the franchise development of the Stellar Blade IP and are currently developing a sequel to Stellar Blade," reads the report. "This sequel will inherit the action-packed nature of the original 'Stellar Blade' while incorporating an expanded [universe] and enhanced gameplay, further solidifying its position as a franchise IP. We anticipate that this will result in even greater success than the original." (worldview has been changed to universe from the original quote as it was an inaccurate translation.)

Various works are planned to expand the IP of Stellar Blade and the universe around it, as it appears Shift Up is intent on striking while the iron is hot. With addictive combat, an interesting world, and the obvious draw for a certain gender, Stellar Blade became somewhat of a surprise hit in 2024, and its success has continued into this year, where it sold incredibly quickly on PC.

What do you want to see from a Stellar Blade sequel?