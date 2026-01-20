Stellar Blade sequel concept art confirms the next game's location

HQ

Considering the huge success of Stellar Blade when it launched in 2024, it surprised practically no one when developer Shift Up confirmed a sequel was in development. It may be a little while yet until we see the sequel in full force, but it appears we know where Eve's next adventure will be set.

As posted on social media from Stellar Blade's official account, we see concept art of a dilapidated city with towering apartment buildings, so high that the ground beneath is almost impossible to see. Immediately, fans connected this location with Chongqing, a major city in China. This was then confirmed to be the intent behind the piece by Shift Up.

This means that we're almost certainly heading to China - or, more accurately, the post-apocalyptic version of it - in Stellar Blade 2. Whether that's our only main location is unknown, but we've seen a lot of success from games set in China or with a major Chinese in recent years. That trend is likely to continue, and so it's clear to see why Shift Up would opt for this new and exciting setting.

Stellar Blade's sequel is in active development.