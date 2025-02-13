Stellar Blade reveals Nikke collaboration and approximate PC release date

HQ

The South Korean blockbuster Stellar Blade has finally been officially announced for Steam and is now available to wishlist on the platform. In addition to this, a collaboration with Goddess of Victory: Nikke has also been announced, which will result in some new downloadable content, including a boss, outfits, collectibles, and more.

No exact date for the PC launch was given, however, and all we know at this point is that the game will be released on Steam in June, around the same time that the new Nikke-themed downloadable content will be released.

