Stellar Blade reveals new gameplay details, pre-order bonuses

HQ

Stellar Blade got its first proper showing recently at the latest State of Play Presentation, but Shift-Up hasn't stopped there in giving us new information. The developer has shared some more gameplay details to better give us a picture of what we can expect.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, we were informed that Stellar Blade will be a semi-open world game. You'll be able to explore the last human city of Xion, as well as the Wasteland and Great Desert regions. You'll be able to acquire story items, XP for skills, and cosmetics while exploring.

From next week, you can pre-order Stellar Blade for £69.99/ €79.99 if you want the standard edition. All pre-orders come with the Planet Diving Suit, Classic Round Glasses and Ear Armor Earrings for Eve.

If you get the digital deluxe edition, you'll get those cosmetics and the Stargazer Suit for Eve, Stargazer Wear for Adam, Stargazer Coat for Lily, Half-Rim Glasses for Eve, Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for Eve, Stargazer Pack for the Drone, 2,000 SP EXP and 5,000 Gold in-game currency.

Stellar Blade launches on the 26th of April for PS5.