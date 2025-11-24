Stellar Blade revealed to be the best-selling PlayStation exclusive single-player PC title ever

HQ

For several years now, Sony has been releasing games for PC, including its previously exclusive series such as Horizon, God of War, and Spider-Man. And you might think that one of these would be the company's biggest success on PC, but no.

As you've probably figured out from the headline, it's actually something else entirely that dominates among Sony-released games... namely Stellar Blade, a title that received the most attention in the pre-release hype for the protagonist's well-sculpted buttocks. And we're not talking about some minor differences either, as Korean developer Shift Up proudly shows off the result in a graphic that you can check out in the X post below.

We liked Stellar Blade and gave it a strong recommendation, and we already know that work on the sequel is in full swing. This time, however, the studio is retaining all rights itself, which likely means a multi-format release.