Stellar Blade releases to 183,000 concurrent players on Steam

After months of waiting, PC gamers have finally been allowed to sink their teeth into Stellar Blade, and the success has not been long in coming. In the first 24 hours, the game has already become the second largest PlayStation launch to date on Steam with over 183,000 concurrent players. In short, a real smash hit (again) for Shift Up. The reviews from those who bought Stellar Blade are also really nice and people praise the PC port for both its visual splendour and performance.

"I logged in for combos, but stayed for the bounce."

"This game might be the first ever to break my controller's share button. The sections that take forever to progress are the ladders, ropes, and ledges."<

"This wasn't a gaming session. This was a spiritual awakening wrapped in latex and jiggle physics. I booted up the game, saw Eve's opening strut, and immediately started breathing like a pug in July."

Have you got Stellar Blade on Steam?