Stellar Blade put special emphasis on the design of the protagonist's lower back

Although the subject of modelling and character's design (usually female) is usually more of a topic of conversation for forums and other spaces outside the current industry news, sometimes it is the teams and studios themselves who want to highlight a part of the character's physiognomy, either because it has relevance for the narrative... or so that the player doesn't lose interest.

In rather serious fashion, the director of the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive title Stellar Blade, Hyung-Tae Kim, spoke to Gamesradar+ about the character design of protagonist Eve. That design, drawn from the body scan of Korean model Shin Jae-eun, had a special focus on detailing the back of the avatar. And you can guess where I'm going. And Kim claims it's totally deliberate.

"When it comes to the design, we pay special attention to the back of the character because the player is always looking back when they play," he said. "That's what they see the most, so we thought this was quite important."

We'll soon get a better look at Eve's design when Stellar Blade is released on April 26, 2024 on PS5.