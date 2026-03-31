Stellar Blade, NIKKE developer Shift Up teases an announcement for tomorrow

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Shift Up, the team behind the majorly successful Stellar Blade and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, is teasing an announcement for tomorrow. The developer has made a new social media account, where it posted a short teaser for a YouTube premiere, set to go live on the 1st of April, 2026 at 03:00 AM BST/04:00 AM CEST.

That's still in the morning, meaning it's perfect for an April Fool's post. Looking at NIKKE's social media as well, we may already know what this mysterious announcement will show, as an image has been revealed showing "NIKKE 2," a game that could also just be an April Fool's Day idea. That's the problem with the 1st of April; everyone's willingness to suspend their disbelief is at an all-time low.

With NIKKE 2 already being shown via social media, though, we do wonder why Shift Up is being so mysterious with what it's showing on the YouTube stream. Surely we'd see more cohesion between the Twitter/X reveal and a YouTube video going into further detail. We'll likely find out in the wee hours of tomorrow morning, where we're sure to also see plenty of other rage-baiting, prank headlines.