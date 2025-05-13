Stellar Blade moves to PC next month - here's what's new

HQ

The former PlayStation 5 exclusive Stellar Blade is finally making its way to PC on 11 June and thanks to a leaked launch trailer we now know everything new that awaits us. And what's clear is that this is far more than just a simple port. Fans who choose to get the PC version can expect:



25 new costumes for Eve



A new boss fight



Support for DLSS 4 and FSR 3



High-resolution textures and ultrawide support



Japanese and Chinese voices



Multi Frame Generation and unlocked image refresh rate



In short, lots of goodies and it seems undeniable that the PC version will be the ultimate release of Stellar Blade. Expectations from the developers themselves are high and Shift Up expects this version to sell even better than the PlayStation 5 version. A spokesperson for the company said:

"In the AAA game market, PC devices have a higher market share than consoles, so we expect the performance of the PC version to exceed that of the console version"

Will you get Stellar Blade for PC?