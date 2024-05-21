Stellar Blade might be heading for PC and a sequel is on the table

HQ

Stellar Blade was released last month after a long period of hype that included everything from the protagonist's booty to awesome boss fights, and pleasantly enough, it lived up to expectations (although not everyone was happy with content being censored).

So far, however, the game can only be enjoyed on PlayStation 5, but there seems to be a PC version in the works, as well as a sequel. This was revealed by the studio Shift-Up in its public application for listing on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index.

The studio also had more information about the future to share, stating that they will continue to focus on AAA games and that they are currently developing a title under the working name Codename Witches, which will be released in 2027 for PC, console and mobile. They also make it clear they want to continue working with their own brands to actually fully own everything they create.