English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade launch trailer released in time for the premiere

Check out the action-packed video to find out what the fuzz is all about.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

April 26 is a really nice day to be a gamer. Today both Sand Land and Stellar Blade are being released, both of which received high ratings from us.

We were able to show the former's launch trailer yesterday afternoon and now the same has been released for Stellar Blade where we get to see Eve fighting all kinds of enemies and we're also offered samples from the story.

Stellar Blade is out now for PlayStation 5 and you can read what we think about it here (and about Sand Land here). Watch the launch video below.

HQ
Stellar Blade

Related texts

0
Stellar BladeScore

Stellar Blade
REVIEW. Written by Palle Havshøi-Jensen

Stellar Blade from South Korean Shift Up is a surprisingly exciting acquaintance of a type we don't see very often anymore. Read here how the game performs.



Loading next content