Stellar Blade launch trailer released in time for the premiere

April 26 is a really nice day to be a gamer. Today both Sand Land and Stellar Blade are being released, both of which received high ratings from us.

We were able to show the former's launch trailer yesterday afternoon and now the same has been released for Stellar Blade where we get to see Eve fighting all kinds of enemies and we're also offered samples from the story.

Stellar Blade is out now for PlayStation 5 and you can read what we think about it here (and about Sand Land here). Watch the launch video below.