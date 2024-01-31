Stellar Blade is launching on the 26th of April

HQ

Stellar Blade has remained a bit of a mystery to us for some time. Coming from Shift-Up and Sony, the game focuses on you playing as Eve on a quest to save humanity from extinction.

It features some hack-and-slash combat with some interesting enemy types. It's most comparable to something like NieR, if we had to liken it to something, but we still haven't seen lots of Stellar Blade just yet.

The game is available to pre-order from next week, and will release on the 26th of April for PS5. Check out the trailer below: