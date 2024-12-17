Stellar Blade is in the Christmas spirit

HQ

It's Christmas time and it certainly is in Stellar Blade. The once cold square in Xion is now decorated with Christmas trees, Christmas lights and lots of other Christmas decorations in a new update. There is also a new mini-game hidden somewhere in Xion to celebrate Christmas.

In your camp, you can hear Christmas music that will "melt away battle tension" as it says in the press release and Eve has of course also got a nice little Christmas costume called"I'm No Santa" with matching hairstyle and jewelry and is designed "as an adorable and festive appearance".

Finally, you can dress up your drone as Rudolph. Yes, Christmas has truly come to Stellar Blade. See much more below.