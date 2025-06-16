HQ

To say that fans have been desperate to play Stellar Blade on PC is perhaps an understatement. The game has already been immensely popular on the platform, so much so that on Steam it peaked at almost 200,000 players concurrently over the weekend, enough to make it one of the platform's most popular titles over the past few days. This success has also translated to a commercial and sales success, as it has been reported by South Korean site Ruliweb that Stellar Blade is already a million seller on PC.

In fact, the PC success has translated to overall success as well, as it has been affirmed that Stellar Blade has now overcome three million sold copies across all platforms where it is available (i.e. PC and PS5). This goes to show just how popular Shift Up's action project is, and a clear indicator as to why a sequel has been greenlit and prioritised so quickly.

For reference, it took the PS5 version around two months to become a million seller, so the question is now where the ceiling lies for the PC edition, which has been going toe-to-toe with Dune: Awakening and Bongo Cat as of late.