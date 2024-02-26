Stellar Blade install size revealed

HQ

Often, gamers fear install sizes for newly released titles. Will they have to find a way to clear 100+ GB on their SSD or HDD? How many times will they need that space and more for updates? Luckily, it seems that Stellar Blade from Shift-Up isn't going to be one of those fear-inducing games.

Stellar Blade isn't greedy at all, if we're to believe a leaked image of the game's box. 35GB is all it'll take to install, but if you buy the physical version you will need to download a day one update.

Shift-Up's new sci-fi action game has gone viral since its reveal, as some gamers are incredibly happy to see the protagonist has had a lot of work put into her backside. As Alex Trebek once said "losers, in other words."

Stellar Blade is coming out on the 26th of April, 2024.