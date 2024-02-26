English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade install size revealed

For a game today, it really doesn't take up that much room.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Often, gamers fear install sizes for newly released titles. Will they have to find a way to clear 100+ GB on their SSD or HDD? How many times will they need that space and more for updates? Luckily, it seems that Stellar Blade from Shift-Up isn't going to be one of those fear-inducing games.

Stellar Blade isn't greedy at all, if we're to believe a leaked image of the game's box. 35GB is all it'll take to install, but if you buy the physical version you will need to download a day one update.

Shift-Up's new sci-fi action game has gone viral since its reveal, as some gamers are incredibly happy to see the protagonist has had a lot of work put into her backside. As Alex Trebek once said "losers, in other words."

Stellar Blade is coming out on the 26th of April, 2024.

Stellar Blade

Related texts



Loading next content