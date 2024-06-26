English
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade has sold 1 million+ copies, will get IP collaboration DLC this year

There's also a photo mode coming in August.

Say what you will about how Stellar Blade garnered so much attention in the lead-up to its release, but the game has proven itself to be more than just a pretty face in terms of sales and interest from gamers.

In a new panel from developer Shift-Up (as reported by Genki_JPN), we heard that the game will be getting some new content later in the year. In August, Stellar Blade's photo mode will arrive, and there are plenty of other updates scheduled, but are currently "Under Review."

One such update is a crossover IP DLC. Some believe this could involve characters from the NieR franchise. Also, as reported by GameMeca, the CFO of Shift-Up Jaewoo Ahn revealed the game had passed the major sales milestone of one million copies.

Stellar Blade

