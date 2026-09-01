Stellar Blade for Switch 2 will run at 60 frames per second, but there's a catch

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As you probably know, Stellar Blade is set to be released for the Switch 2 this fall, in what's being called a Complete Edition that includes both DLC expansions and features exclusive to the Switch 2. We recently shared a trailer specifically for the Switch 2 version of the game, but many have wondered how it will perform on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Now, Korean developer Shift Up has shared more details on this very topic in an interview with Nintendo Everything, and the news appears to be both good and a bit more concerning. It turns out that the game will run at 60 frames per second and will feature upscaled graphics at 1080p when played in docked mode and 720p in handheld mode.

Impressive, but the approach taken to achieve this is very creative and comes with a consequence we don't think everyone will appreciate. Technical director DongKi Lee explains:

"So we targeted 60 frames per second in both handheld mode and docked mode. And actually, one unique method that we use is that, as you are very well aware, Switch 2 supports Nvidia's DLSS. We use that to upscale, but it doesn't support... it doesn't have any features for frame generation.

What we did was we take AMD's FSR 3.1 for PC and used the feature called frame interpolation to achieve the target for 60 frames per second. We use DLSS for upscaling, and then took the result we got and used frame interpolation from FSR 3.1 to be able to target 60 frames per second."

So far, so good, but there's a slight catch with this approach, and he concludes:

"Also, it was important to have even latency for players. We have 30 frames per second to have it even and then use interpolation - a frame interpolation - for targeting 60."

In short, don't expect the same razor-sharp gameplay as on PC and PlayStation 5; there will be some input lag, which we know gamers don't usually appreciate.

Exactly when Stellar Blade: Complete Edition will be released is still unclear, but it's slated for fall 2026 and has already received its age rating, so it's likely not far off. Maybe we'll find out more during the Nintendo Direct rumored to be happening next week?